The RAF’s display team will be visible over the city this evening.

SkyScanWorld reported there is a notice to airmen (NOTAM) in place from October 20 to October 21.

It will be the Red Arrows first visit to Portsmouth since wowing the crowds during the D-Day 75 celebrations in 2019.

The Red Arrows are taking part in a short display over Portsmouth in support of Pacific Future Forum event on the HMS Prince of Wales.

Here’s all you need to know:

Timings for the display

Red Arrows fly over Southsea Common in 2019. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (050619-67)

They will leave Bournemouth at 5.34pm and the display is scheduled to take place at 5.48pm, then the planes are expected to arrive back at Bournemouth at 6.13pm.

Timings are subject to weather and other requirements.

If the display is unable to take place tomorrow it will take place on Thursday afternoon instead.

What direction will the Red Arrows be flying in from

D-Day 75 event in Portsmouth red arrows and crowds. Picture: Mia Curtis-Mays

The famous aircrafts will be flying in from the west, having departed from Bournemouth.

Where will they fly over in Portsmouth?

The jets will definitely be flying over the navy base and the harbour – as that is where HMS Prince of Wales currently is.

What will the weather be like?

An initial yellow weather warning was in place for thunderstorms in Portsmouth, but it expires at noon.

However a new alert for rain has been issued and comes into force at 4pm.

But the Met Office is predicting sunny spells mixed with cloudy weather between 5pm and 6pm tonight.

With rain expected later in the evening in Portsmouth.

The Red Arrows recently returned from doing a display in Dubai – and made an appearance at the Goodwood Festival earlier in the summer.

Will you be trying to catch a glimpse of the famous aircrafts?

