The RAF’s display team will be visible over the city tomorrow or Thursday.

SkyScanWorld reported there is a notice to airmen (NOTAM) in place from October 20 to October 21.

It will be the Red Arrows first visit to Portsmouth since wowing the crowds during the D-Day 75 celebrations in 2019.

The Red Arrows are taking part in a short display over Portsmouth in support of an event on HMS Prince of Wales – it is expected they will fly over the city between 4.43pm to 5.23pm tomorrow.

If the display is unable to take place tomorrow it will take place on Thursday instead between 2.30pm and 3.10pm.

D-Day 75 event in Portsmouth red arrows and crowds. Picture: Mia Curtis-Mays

However the Met Office is currently forecasting rain in Portsmouth tomorrow afternoon.

The Red Arrows recently returned from doing a display in Dubai – and made an appearance at the Goodwood Festival earlier in the summer.

Red Arrows fly over Southsea Common in 2019. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (050619-67)

