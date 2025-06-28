The Red Arrows will be flying over the Solent this weekend as part of a spectacular display at the Isle of Wight Armed Forces Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The daredevils will be performing at the Isle of Wight Armed Forces Day being held in Ryde on Sunday, June 29, with people on the mainland able to catch a glimpse of the display team at around 11.45am.

The Red Arrows | Getty

The Red Arrows often launch from Bournemouth Airport for events in the south. The Arrows are now in their 60th display season, with several other appearances lined up across the UK this coming weekend - with further appearances in the South at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Isle of Wight Armed Forces Day starts at 10am on Ryde Esplanade, with Royal Navy Parachute Display Team opening the show and a marching parade shortly after. Events continue until 5pm.

For full details visit the event’s website at isleofwightarmedforcesday.co.uk/attractions-and-running-order