If you’re a fan of the Red Arrows you will have plenty of opportunities to see their displays this summer.

Across the summer, the Red Arrows will be presenting their iconic displays across Portsmouth and neighbouring towns - here’s where you can see them.

On June 5, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team will be completing a flypast display near Southsea Common for the D-Day 80th anniversary national event which will be welcoming thousands of people including the King, Queen, Prince of Wales and the Prime Minister.

