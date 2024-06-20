Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you live in or around Portsmouth it's highly unlikely that you've avoided seeing My Dog Sighs' artwork, even if you don't know his name – the giant eyes and his everyman figures have appeared all over the place, from landmark sites to tucked away in alleys.

But back in 2021 he opened Inside, a massive exhibition which took over the whole of the former, long abandoned Kimbells casino and nightclub in Osborne Road, Southsea.

He had been working on the installation for two years. It was always intended to be a secret project, but Covid changed the circumstances even further.

Aside from a narrator in the opening and closing sections, setting the scene and giving us some background, the only voice we hear is the artist's.

Working with filmmaker Paul Gonella of the Strong Island arts collective, My Dog filmed every step of the way - making daily diaries with his phone, as well as more 'formal' interviews with Paul, and Gonella's own footage of the creative journey and finished work.

The resulting film is testament not only to My Dog's immense vision and the perseverance required to see this mammoth undertaking through to its finish, but also Gonella's skill as a filmmaker, creating a coherent and compelling narrative out of the hours and hours of footage.

We get to see the whole process, from My Dog's first gleeful visit into the derelict building by torchlight, through the dark days of isolation where he wonders if he will be able to fulfil his vision, the punishing financial aspect, and then (it's not really a spoiler - 10,000 people visited the final exhibition) its successful unveiling.

My Dog Sighs is an open and engaging narrator who articulates his thoughts with real insight. As he says, he is "doing the unnecessary with love" - by the end I just wanted to give him a big hug.

It really is a rollercoaster ride that puts you right there with the artist. And as a Portsmouth resident there is also a joy in seeing the city on the huge screen of Boathouse No.6.

The remaining screenings have sold out, but My Dog Sighs and Gonella intend to give it a wider release after taking it to film festivals this summer.

It's a must-see for any fans of street art.