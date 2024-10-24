The spectacular attraction features hundreds of pumpkins to peruse and pick but also a fantastic Halloween experience including pumpkin-themed games, a chance to enter the spooky Dracula’s Estate and the magically-theme playhouses in Merlin’s Woods, opportunities to play on giant haystacks and meet both a Bubble Witch as well as a Pumpkin Princess.

There are also fairground rides, face-painting, refreshment stands and, new this year is ‘dig it’ – an area where children can get messy and dig at the growing site, run by Pete and Sophie Davey. There will also be a pumpkin smash running from November 1-3.

Sophie explained: “This year, because it’s a leap year, Halloween falls later, meaning there are three days of the half term left. When we leave, we take everything off site. We always have left-over pumpkins and we bring the cattle in to graze on it. But some of the pumpkins are whole so we decided to try a pumpkin smash where children and adults can smash, chuck, spike and sling the pumpkins. We are really excited about it and if people like it, we will do it again next year.”

Preparations start early for the pumpkin patch and this year Pete added some sunflower growing into the mix to mark the anniversary creating a Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) scene which has been thought up by The Creative Director of the family, Kirsty Davey.

Sophie said: “It has become a huge event. We started it in 2015 so this will be the 10th event.

"We had been pumpkin farmers for 15 years and realised that picking a pumpkin was a big thing in the States. So, we decided to grow a small patch, put up a gazebo and make some hot chocolates. We put it out there and people came and we thought, ok this looks like it’s going to work.”

Sophie said one of the best parts is how it has become such a big part of the community. The companies involved are all local and teenagers and students from the village are always eager to help run elements of the event.

The Pumpkin Patch opens daily until November 3 from 9.30am with last entry at 4pm, closing when the sunlight starts to fade and it can be found off the A272 just east of Rogate village.

Tickets cost £5 or £7, depending on the date, and under 2s go free. Most activities are included in the price but some of the extra attractions, like the fairground rides and face-painting will incur an additional charge. Parking is fee. Find out more and book your tickets visit www.rogatepumpkinpatch.com

1 . Rogate Pumpkin Patch Owners of Rogate Pumpkin Patch Pete and Sophie Davey. Picture: Sarah Standing (221024-7754) | Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2 . Rogate Pumpkin Patch Pictured is: Hugo Rushton (2 months old) from Four Marks. Picture: Sarah Standing (221024-7675) | Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3 . Rogate Pumpkin Patch Ayrton and Charlotte Barrow with their children Freya (2) and Oscar (5 months old) from Bordon. Picture: Sarah Standing (221024-3785) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

4 . Rogate Pumpkin Patch A fabulous atmosphere at Rogate Pumpkin Patch. Picture: Sarah Standing (221024-7651) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales