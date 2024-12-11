Rowans Hospice 'Lake of Lights' service returns to Canoe Lake in Southsea for 2024
The Purbook-based Hospice is holding its beautiful Lake of Lights service at Canoe Lake on Sunday, December 15 in what has become a tradition at Christmas to provide anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one the chance to remember them.
It does not matter whether people have any connection to Rowans Hospice, or whether family, friends or relatives have been cared for there – the idea is that the evening becomes a shared moment of reflection. It will take place from 4pm to 6.25pm, with a remembrance service led by Spiritual Support Lead, Bryony Wildblood at 6pm and a band and choir performance at 5pm.
Guests are invited to make a donation for a candle which will then be floated on Canoe Lake. Anyone who is unable to attend the event is also able to make a donation to the hospice and light a candle on an ‘online lake of lights’.
For more information visit www.rowanshospice.co.uk/event/light-up-a-life-lake-of-lights