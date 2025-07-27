The pick-your-own sunflowers and wildflower fields in Hayling Island opened to the public yesterday (Saturday, July 26) offering visitors the chance to pick their own bunches of flowers, take stunning images as well and way through the Maise Maze.

A whole calendar of events has also been unveiled at Sam’s Sunflowers, operated by Stoke Farm, including hoedowns, line dancing, dog nights, swing grills, live music, as well as food and drink. It also has a large number of props around the site for some picture-perfect moments - including a bathtub and a bright pink tractor, and for the first time this year it also has a footgolf section to create extra family fun.

Sam’s Sunflowers is open Monday to Wednesday: 10-4pm, Thursday to Saturday: 10-9pm and Sunday: 10-6pm weather permitting, with the Maize and Footgolf open Monday to Wednesday: 10-2pm, Thursday to Saturday: 10-7pm and Sunday: 10-4pm.

Entry costs adult (16+): £7.50 Includes 3 sunflowers, teen (12-16): £4.50 includes 3 sunflowers and children under 12 - FREE to enter with paying adult (no sunflowers included). The Maize maze and Footgolf cost extra, as well as the special events.

The venue is expected to remain open until at least the end of August when the sunflower season ends.

For more details visit www.stokefruitfarm.co.uk/sunflowers

Pictures: Marcin Jedrysiak

