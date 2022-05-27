Schools show their patriotism across the region to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee with early festivities

Schools across Portsmouth are holding Jubilee parties on Friday 27th May 2022 Pictured: Pupils of Horndean Infant School, Horndean singing the national anthem Picture: Habibur Rahman

From a school performance of music through the decades of the Queen’s reign, a street party, and a red white and blue non-uniform theme, many schools in the area told The News of the ‘buzz’ and ‘excitement’ from a fun-filled day today, (May 27), ahead of the jubilee bank holiday.

The four-day weekend marks an unprecedented anniversary as it is the first time a British monarch has marked 70 years on the throne.

Meon Junior and Infant schools marked the day with a traditional party, bringing back activities missed out on due to lockdown.

Pupils from Meon Infant, Meon Juniors and Moorings Way Infant School in Southsea, celebrated The Queen's Platinum Jubilee at each school on Friday, May 27. Pictured is: Moorings Way Infant School pupils (l-r) Max Dungworth (7), Maia Spencer-Haynes (5), Jake Shelton (6), Ayla Warsop (7), Thomas Reynolds (4) and Addison Pitcher (6). Picture: Sarah Standing (270522-8339)

Juniors headteacher Sara Paine, said: ‘We've chosen to do a traditional party day, involving a magician, juggler, party dances and street party style.

‘Lockdown took away these great experiences, so we've been aiming to give them back. The children have been buzzing and really excited. Parents have been telling me they've been talking about it for days.’

Horndean Infant School pushed the boat out with patriotic decorations and a musical school performance.

Gomer Junior School in Alverstoke, celebrated The Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Friday, May 27 and made Royal family scarecrows. Pictured is: (back Oliver Caisley (11) and Willow Toastivine (11) with (front) Jacob Willis (9) and Mia Walls (10). Picture: Sarah Standing (270522-8442)

Nina Stuart, chair of PTA at Horndean Infants School, said: ‘The school has been decorated with union jack bunting. All school children will be singing music from a different decade of the Queen’s 70-year reign. They’re all so excited.

‘Today is very important and one that they’ll always remember. They’re all wearing red white and blue.’

Secondary school, Trafalgar School in Hilsea, hosted an afternoon tea and encouraged children to get their dancing shoes on.

Mrs. Hobson-Roberts, head of humanities, said: ‘We had the whole school coming together to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee. So we had afternoon tea, and dancing from our dancing group and they performed Frank Sinatra's 'I Love You Baby.'

Fareham school, St Columba C of E Primary Academy, held a ‘massive’ party with an ice cream van and a bouncy castle.

Stacey Marsh, member of the PTA at St. Columba C Of E Primary Academy in Fareham, said: ‘We’re celebrated in the playground.

‘We had music, games like sponge the teacher, guess the weight of the cake, goalie shootout and lots more.’

The school also held a street party at 2.30pm.