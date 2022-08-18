Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Secrets of the Heath event celebrates Hampshire’s local heathland’s vibrant history and wildlife with a packed programme of events.

The free event takes place at Hogmoor Inclosure, Whitehill and Bordon, during the weekend of September 10 and 11 from 11am to 4pm.

From Saxon re-enactments, a Bronze Age camp, have-a-go archery, mini-Viking workshops to close encounters with reptiles, there will be activities to suit the whole family.

The Heathlands Extravaganza returns to Hampshire this September. Picture: Anne-Katrin Purkiss

This year on the Saturday, there will be the opportunity to meet grazing livestock, such as goats and sheep, that would have once grazed the heathland.

On Saturday night, there is also the chance to join in an expert-led bat walk around the enclosure.

On Sunday morning before the event starts, there will be the chance to get involved in a countryside dog challenge and to be entered into a prize draw to win a hamper of goodies for those with dogs. Food and drink will be aplenty on site for visitors on both days.

Olivia French, activities and engagement officer for Heathlands Reunited, said: ‘We hope the weekend of exciting events will encourage visitors of all ages in the area to take an interest in their local heathland habitat. These heathland sites are so rare and special and we want to inspire the community to look after them for future generations to enjoy.’

The festival is organised by the Heathlands Reunited: Wealden Heath SAMM project – a partnership of 10 like-minded organisations funded by East Hampshire District Council and Whitehill Town Council.

The festival partners are Deadwater Valley Trust, The Land Trust, Whitehill and Bordon Community Trust, Whitehill and Bordon Regeneration Company.

Heaths are home to a wide variety of endangered wildlife species, including the sand lizard, natterjack toad and nightjar.