The city and surrounding towns and villages are packed with natural beauty and historic charm, and these top spots showcase the area at its finest. From peaceful woodlands to sea views there’s something for everyone.
Holly Hill Woodland Park has stunning lakes, woodlands, and a riverside walk, while Port Solent has a marina which could make you think you are on holiday on mainland Europe, and Emsworth has a magnificent Slipper Pond where you can feel you are getting away from it all.
Whether you’re after history, wildlife, or just a beautiful walk, these destinations highlight the very best of the Portsmouth area which I love — rich in scenery, full of character, and perfect for day trips or long weekends.
1. Portsdown Hill
It goes without saying that Portsdown Hill is just an amazing place to be and offers the very best views of both the city, sea and the countryside. There are a number of numerous vantage points along the hill looking south and I love spotting all of the main landmarks in the area as well as looking out across the Solent. And for a different view, if you head over to Widley Walk (next to the Churchillian) you have the most amazing views to the north across the countryside as well! Photo: -
2. Port Solent in Portsmouth
If ever there was a place to visit where you feel like you are on holiday then Port Solent is it. The gorgeous marina is surrounded by fantastic restaurants as well as some nice homes which makes you feel like you are thousands of miles away on holiday instead of in the north of Portsmouth!
Picture: Simon Frost - Instagram: @frosty_the_droneman Photo: Simon Frost
3. Portchester Castle and the coastal path
Portchester Castle and coastal path is the perfect place to take a stroll taking in some history, stunning scenery and opportunities to explore all year round. It is so picture perfect and most certainly one of my favorite places to visit.
Along the route from the castle there are two play parks as well as a take away cafe. You can also follow the coastal path all the way along to the Salt Cafe and beyond all the way to Cams Hill if you feel like it. It is the perfect mix of trees and coast.
Picture by Jo Bryant. Instagram: @jobryantphotography Photo: -
4. Foxes Forest, Portsmouth
Okay, so I know with all the sea defence works going on at the moment the area is not exactly looking its best. But much of Foxes Forest is still picturesque and worth a visit. And of course it is a great place to feed the ducks. I can't wait to see the area once the sea defences are finished.
Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson