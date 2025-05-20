1 . Portsdown Hill

It goes without saying that Portsdown Hill is just an amazing place to be and offers the very best views of both the city, sea and the countryside. There are a number of numerous vantage points along the hill looking south and I love spotting all of the main landmarks in the area as well as looking out across the Solent. And for a different view, if you head over to Widley Walk (next to the Churchillian) you have the most amazing views to the north across the countryside as well! Photo: -