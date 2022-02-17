Silly Scott and Children's Party Disco provide half-term fun at Port Solent

Silly Scott at a Port Solent Kids' Club event

Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler said: ‘We’ve got some fantastic entertainment to keep the kids busy this February half term.

‘We’re excited to welcome back both Silly Scott with his fantastic magic shows, and the popular Justin from Children’s Parties Portsmouth to get everyone rocking at the disco. The Creation Station will also return to get the children creating their own crafty wonders.’

The programme of events at Port Solent is as follows:

On Tuesday, February 22 burn off some excess energy with dancing, games and fun with Children’s Party Disco sessions taking place at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

Then on Thursday, February 24, join Silly Scott’s Magic Shows at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm, and get creative with Antarctic-themed crafts at The Creation Station from 11am to 4pm.

For more information, go to portsolent.com/whatson.

