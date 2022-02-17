An amber weather warning is in place from 3am to 9pm tomorrow.

The Met Office is forecasting winds of up to 69mph in Portsmouth and over 60mph across Hampshire.

There is potential for power cuts, damage to property and travel disruptions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marwell Zoo will close tomorrow due to Storm Eunice. Picture: Marwell Zoo

Due to the storm, Marwell Zoo has announced that it will be closed tomorrow.

In a statement on Facebook, it said: ‘Zoo closure Friday 18 February.

‘Due to the adverse weather and high winds forecast on Friday, we have decided to close the zoo to guests as a precautionary measure. If you’ve booked tickets for Friday, please check your emails as we’ve been in touch about your visit.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience caused but the safety of our staff, guests and animals are our top priority. We expect to be open as usual Saturday and will make sure we post an update.

‘Thank you for your understanding and we can’t wait to see you for half term!’

Preparations are well underway for the storm in Portsmouth.

The city council is planning to close seafront roads in Southsea and the flood gate in Old Portsmouth will also be shut.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron