The free three-day event begins tomorrow evening (Thursday, November 11) with illuminations and artwork at Victoria Park, Hilsea Lido and St Mary’s Church and already residents have been enjoying the stunning lights which have already been installed.

A walk through Victoria Park already reveals a dazzling array of lights and colour creating an enchanting experience with illuminated installations. The Piano Walk, an oversized interactive piano, is also being created as one of the many installations which will be enjoyed.

Meanwhile at St Mary’s Church a dazzling mirror ball is among the many attractions which is expected to delight visitors, while at Hilsea Lido a stunning projection is being installed on a 25-metre water screen spanning Hilsea moat.

We Shine is taking place at at three locations from 5pm to 9pm on November 21 to 23. For full information visit www.weshineportsmouth.co.uk

We Shine Preparations for We Shine at Victoria Park. Picture: Habibur Rahman

