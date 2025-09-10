It’s nearly panto time (oh yes it is) as the New Theatre Royal gets ready for this year’s dazzling production of Snow White - which promises to be a truly Wicked adventure.

You can join Snow White at the Portsmouth theatre as she journeys through an enchanted forest, joined by Nurse Nelly, Muddles, the dashing Prince Charming, the Wicked Queen and of course, the Magnificent Seven!

Julia Worsley, who is playing the Wicked Queen, is relishing her chance to play ‘the best role’ this year amongst what she said was a stellar cast,

“The baddie's the best role,” she said. “And I've been really lucky because I've been able to play baddie, then goodie, then comedy, then goodie, then baddie. And now I'm back to bad.

“And I have to say, it's my favourite being a baddie because you just get so much feedback from the audience and they love to hate you. So they kind of love you, but they hate you, but they love you. And it's just such a nice vibe.

“And we've got some brilliant songs this year in the panto. And of course, the cast are all incredibly talented. I have to say. A lot of West End performers (and) local talent as well, which we're very, very proud about.”

Returning to panto again this year is Harry Howell as Nurse Nelly, who cannot wait for the production to begin.

He said: “Panto is all about magic. It's about makeup. It's about smoke. And we just bring communities together and we all celebrate together storytelling.”

Snow White will be performed at the New Theatre Royal from December 12 until January 4.

For tickets and more details visit the venue’s website at www.newtheatreroyal.com