South of England Show 2023: 23 pictures showing all the action from landmark in the agriculture calendar
Families flocked to the South of England Show in the glorious sunshine.
The landmark in the agricultural calendar has returned for its 55th anniversary. It started yesterday at the South of England Showground in Ardingly and runs until June 11.
There was a packed programme of events and entertainment from agricultural displays, show jumping, country pursuits, live entertainment, rural crafts and horticulture. Visitors also enjoyed a large selection of food and drink, as well as shopping opportunities.
Here are 23 pictures showing all the action from Friday.
