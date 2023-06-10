News you can trust since 1877
South of England Show 2023: 23 pictures showing all the action from landmark in the agriculture calendar

Families flocked to the South of England Show in the glorious sunshine.
By Freddie Webb
Published 10th Jun 2023, 14:13 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 14:14 BST

The landmark in the agricultural calendar has returned for its 55th anniversary. It started yesterday at the South of England Showground in Ardingly and runs until June 11.

There was a packed programme of events and entertainment from agricultural displays, show jumping, country pursuits, live entertainment, rural crafts and horticulture. Visitors also enjoyed a large selection of food and drink, as well as shopping opportunities.

Here are 23 pictures showing all the action from Friday.

Spectators enjoyed the equestrian shows.

1. South of England Show 2023

Spectators enjoyed the equestrian shows. Photo: S Robards

The South of England Show is a date in the agricultural calendar.

2. South of England Show 2023

The South of England Show is a date in the agricultural calendar. Photo: S Robards

Show jumping events were held throughout Friday's show.

3. South of England Show 2023

Show jumping events were held throughout Friday's show. Photo: S Robards

A marvellous collection of steam engines.

4. South of England Show 2023

A marvellous collection of steam engines. Photo: S Robards

