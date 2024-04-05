Portsmouth car boot sales return to Southsea for Spring - dates, times and how much for a pitch
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bargain-hunters welcomed the return of the Portsmouth and Southsea Car Boot Sale last weekend, and the event is set take place each Sunday throughout the Spring.
When is the Southsea car boot sale?
Starting on Sunday, March 31, the car boot sale will take place each Sunday between 7.30am and 1pm until May 26. Traders can arrive from 6.30am and can load out until 1.30pm.
Where does it take place?
Traditionally, the car boot sale is held on Southsea Common just off Duisburg Way. However, between this Sunday (April 7) up to and including April 21, the event will be moved to Castle Fields - near Southsea Castle. After this, it will return to the common for the rest of the season.
How much does a pitch cost?
Pitches start from £10 per vehicle, and entry is free for buyers. You can stay up to date with the car boot sales - including last minute cancellations due to poor weather - on the Portsmouth and Southsea Car Boot Sale Facebook page here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.