Bargain-hunters welcomed the return of the Portsmouth and Southsea Car Boot Sale last weekend, and the event is set take place each Sunday throughout the Spring.

Toys for sale at the car boot sale on Southsea seafront in 2023.

When is the Southsea car boot sale?

Starting on Sunday, March 31, the car boot sale will take place each Sunday between 7.30am and 1pm until May 26. Traders can arrive from 6.30am and can load out until 1.30pm.

Where does it take place?

Traditionally, the car boot sale is held on Southsea Common just off Duisburg Way. However, between this Sunday (April 7) up to and including April 21, the event will be moved to Castle Fields - near Southsea Castle. After this, it will return to the common for the rest of the season.

How much does a pitch cost?