Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From beloved attractions at reduced rates to visiting a charming market, here are some of the best activities on offer in the Portsmouth area this weekend - taking place on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7.

Wickham Beer Festival returns

Wickham Beer Festival is a charity event that takes place twice a year and is continuing to grow with locals. The event will be taking place on April 5 and 6 and there will be over 30 beers and ciders from local business sponsors including Powder Monkey Brewery and Bowman Ales. Since the event was founded in 2008, it has raised over £17,000 for charities, both locally and nationally, and the organisers are not stopping. For more information on how to get tickets, click here.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Short Plays by Local Writers at Southsea Cinema and Arts Centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southsea Community Cinema and Arts Centre is hosting a returning event showcasing the talents of local playwrights. The event, run in association with Crowbait Club UK, will see short plays performed at 7.30pm on 5, 6 and 7 April. Tickets cost £10 and more information is available here.

Meet adorable lambs at Westlands Farm Shop

A baa-rilliant lambing event has returned to a Meon Valley farm shop where families have the chance to meet the farm’s newest bundles of joy.

Lambing days are taking place a Westlands Farm Shop in Shedfield from April 4 to 7 with visitors able to enjoy a cuddle with the lambs while learning about the farm’s flock of Romney sheep. Some of the visitors may even be lucky enough to watch lambs being born. Children under the age of eight will also be able to take a turn on the bouncy castle. Find out more information here.

Spring Car Boot Sales in Southsea

The hugely popular Portsmouth and Southsea Car Boot Sale has returned for 2024. This Sunday - and each subsequent Sunday up to and including April 21 - will see the event take place on Castle Fields before it returns to its usual Southsea Common site off Duisburg Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car boot will begin at 7.30am and end at 1pm. Traders will be able to access the site from 6.30am and can load out until 1.30pm. You can stay up to date with information about the event - and any last-minute cancellations - here: www.facebook.com/PSCarBoot.

Walk The Millenium Promenade

The Millennium Promenade is a 3km walking route which takes those who follow it across Portsmouth’s historic waterfront. Follow the anchors imprinted in the pavement and you’ll find yourself passing landmark like the Spinnaker Tower, Clarence Pier and the Round and Square towers in Old Portsmouth. Start your free tour of the city by finding the first anchor at Spur Redoubt near Clarence Pier.

Visit Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery

Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery has plenty of excellent – and free – displays on local history, and is open from Tuesday to Sunday between 10am and 5pm.

A statement on the museum’s website reads: “discover the world of Sherlock Holmes, see fascinating works of art, trace the history of Portsmouth FC and a whole load more besides.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information, visit https://portsmouthmuseum.co.uk/.

Visit the Mary Rose Museum

The Mary Rose Museum, in Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard, offers a fascinating glimpse into Tudor history with thousands flocking to see it every year. It is one of the cities main tourist attractions but shouldn't be overlooked by locals either.

Love Southsea Market

A popular market - held on the first and third weekend of every month - returns to Palmerston Road this weekend. Independent traders will be selling items such as artwork, vintage clothing, candles, photographs, gifts, homeware and more. You can visit the market between 9am - 5pm on Saturday and 9am - 4pm on Sunday.

Go for a muddy puddle walk

There is still fun to be had in the Portsmouth area when it’s damp underfoot. Inspired by the antics of Peppa Pig, we’ve put together a list of the best walks to enjoy the simple joy of splashing in a muddy puddle. Get your wellies at the ready and explore some of the best family walks near the city which are just as fun come rain or shine: 10 Peppa Pig muddy puddle walks around Portsmouth.

Enjoy a free Portsmouth day out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A great day out in the island city doesn’t need to cost a fortune. Read on here for 8 of the city's best free attractions – and watch our reporter see them all in one day out.