Beach dubbin on Southsea Common 2021 credit Matthew Ponsford. Instagram @southofalbertroad

Organisers of this year’s Beach Dubbin’ event, which showcased Volkswagen vehicles on Southsea Common, have thanked attendees and volunteers after it raised a total of £16,037.20.

Of the cash raised on the day - that took place on August 1 - £6,500 will be given to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance and £3,500 will go to the Undercover Skatepark Project, which is creating the city’s first indoor skating park in the former Sainsbury’s in commercial Road.



In a statement on social media the organisers said: ‘We are incredibly proud and humbled to announce, after the toughest year ever, that by attending Beach Dubbin’ you have raised £16,037.20.

‘From the whole team here at Beach Dubbin’ we would firstly like to thank all of our volunteers who show up early and leave late every year, without you we could not do the show.

‘Secondly, all of you who attend the show - whether you’re a sponsor, trader, caterer, charity, club, show and shine, or just there to enjoy the day. Thank you to every single one of you for putting your faith in us to put on this show every year, and returning to us during a pandemic and making it our largest and busiest show yet.

‘The six of us are still completely blown away by the attendance despite only having 19 days to advertise, organise the show, and having done it all over WhatsApp.

‘It’s been a complete whirlwind and we are so humbled that you all came and helped us raise this insane amount which will benefit so many in Portsmouth, Hampshire and beyond.’

A further £500 will be given to For the Love of Our Frenchies, £500 to Chestnut Tree House and £250 to Urban Vocal-Group.

The remaining £4,787.20 will be spent on outstanding costs from the event as well as storage fees, in case of another lockdown, as well as equipment such as new contactless machines and uniforms for volunteers.



Beach Dubbin’ was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

