Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Southsea Food Festival, one of the largest along the South Coast, is set to make a grand return later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marking its 16th anniversary, the festival on July 20 and 21 will feature more than 60 food and drink stalls showcasing some of the best producers in the region. This year’s festival promises a wider range of market stalls, hot food traders, a new Culinary Conversation stage, family entertainments, and a live acoustic music stage featuring local talent.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council and responsible for economic development, highlighted the festival’s significance. He said: “Southsea Food Festival continues to develop and grow. As a city, our priority is fostering a thriving local economy, and the food festival plays a vital role in that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It provides a fantastic platform for our local food and drink businesses to showcase their talents to a wide audience. It’s also a brilliant day out, offering a chance to meet with many of Portsmouth’s local businesses and explore incredible flavours”.

The annual Southsea Food Festival 2024 will take place on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21. The event is always very popular and it attracts a range of food and drink vendors as well as live music. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Supported by Greatest Hits Radio, the two-day event will transform the heart of Southsea around Clarendon Road, Palmerston Road, Osborne Road, and Avenue De Caen. Numerous local restaurants will also participate, offering advice, tasters, and treats.

Food enthusiasts can look forward to browsing, sampling, and purchasing a diverse array of foods including churros, takoyaki, ice cream, cannelloni, BBQ, condiments, locally brewed beers, and even Portsmouth’s five-year aged rum. There will be plenty of options for vegetarians, vegans, and those with gluten or dairy allergies, as well as a trader catering specifically for dogs.

Visitors are encouraged to walk, cycle, or take public transport to the event. For those travelling from outside the city, Portsmouth’s Park and Ride service PR3 will provide convenient access to the event site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Southsea Food Festival celebrates the vibrant and diverse food scene of Portsmouth & Southsea independent restaurants, retailers, and communities. It is part of a broader programme organised by Portsmouth City Council to support small businesses in the area. The Southsea Food Festival is a free event. For more information, visit rediscoverportsmouth.co.uk.