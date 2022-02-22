Popular Southsea Food Festival to return this summer with more than 40 local foot and drink stalls

The Southsea Food Festival is set to take place on July 16 and 17 with more than 40 food and drink stalls provided by local and regional businesses.

It traditionally takes place in Palmerston Road precinct, Clarendon Road, lower Palmerston Road and Osborne Road with some local road closures in place, but it is planned the 2022 festival will occupy a larger footprint with additional space for traders to complement Palmerston Road businesses.

Southsea Food Festival at Palmerston Road, Southsea - Akshaya Chapagain, Marta Gallego, Edward Fraser and Rajeev Bhandari. Picture: Vernon Nash (200719-015)

A live acoustic music stage is also planned to host local bands.

Councillor Ben Dowling, Portsmouth City Council’s culture, leisure and economic development boss, said: ‘I am delighted that planning has started on Southsea Food Festival.

‘This is always a fantastic community event that shows off the very best of our local food and drink businesses and traders.’

Businesses and traders who wish to apply for a stand should email [email protected]

Southsea Food Festival at Palmerston Road, Southsea - Jess Peters prepares seafood paella at Mr G's Seafood Shack. Picture: Vernon Nash (200719-010)

