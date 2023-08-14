Weekly Thursday coffee mornings gives parents the opportunity to receive free advice and support from an expert at Home-Start Portsmouth.

Each week’s sessions will take on a different focus, including advice on toddler behaviours, potty training, school readiness, maternal mental health, as well as breastfeeding support from The Breast-feeding Network.

Southsea Play Cafe owners Josie Matthews (left) and Alyson Burt. Picture: Sarah Standing

The addition of the ‘Invisible Coffee’ to the menu submits a donation of £2, allowing a family to experience a free session every month from Home-Start.

Natasha Solanki, fundraising and communications manager at Home-Start Portsmouth, explained: “We are having a blast talking to parents each week and hope that we can ease some parenting stresses in some way.

"Support like this means the world to us as a charity and helps us continue to make the early years count.

‘What Ali and Josie have achieved, in a much-needed gap within the city, is amazing.

Alayna Amer, 6, from Baffins and Arthur Wilson, 2, from Waterlooville. Picture: Sarah Standing

"They have given us the opportunity to shout about our charity and the work our volunteers do even more, and for this we are incredibly grateful.’

Since Southsea Play Café’s opening in April, co-founders Josie Matthews and Alyson Burt have seen their enterprise thrive, providing not only imaginative play for children, but specialist support for all aspects of parenting.

"As parents to younger children ourselves, we know the importance of correct information and support at such a pivotal time.

“To team up with Home-Start Portsmouth seemed like a no brainer.