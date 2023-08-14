Southsea Play Café and Home-Start Portsmouth unite to offer parental support and advice
Southsea Play Café, the only role play café in Portsmouth, has teamed up with Home-Start to launch a fundraising and awareness initiative.
Weekly Thursday coffee mornings gives parents the opportunity to receive free advice and support from an expert at Home-Start Portsmouth.
Each week’s sessions will take on a different focus, including advice on toddler behaviours, potty training, school readiness, maternal mental health, as well as breastfeeding support from The Breast-feeding Network.
The addition of the ‘Invisible Coffee’ to the menu submits a donation of £2, allowing a family to experience a free session every month from Home-Start.
Natasha Solanki, fundraising and communications manager at Home-Start Portsmouth, explained: “We are having a blast talking to parents each week and hope that we can ease some parenting stresses in some way.
"Support like this means the world to us as a charity and helps us continue to make the early years count.
‘What Ali and Josie have achieved, in a much-needed gap within the city, is amazing.
"They have given us the opportunity to shout about our charity and the work our volunteers do even more, and for this we are incredibly grateful.’
Since Southsea Play Café’s opening in April, co-founders Josie Matthews and Alyson Burt have seen their enterprise thrive, providing not only imaginative play for children, but specialist support for all aspects of parenting.
Alyson said: ‘Josie and I wanted to give parents a space to relax and regain a bit of themselves back after having children, all whilst their children have a great play experience in a learning environment.
"As parents to younger children ourselves, we know the importance of correct information and support at such a pivotal time.
“To team up with Home-Start Portsmouth seemed like a no brainer.
"We know of the incredible work they do in the city in supporting families, and it is so important to us to give back to the community of Portsmouth.’