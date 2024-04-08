Southsea's hidden gardens - I visited Portsmouth's quirky Rock Gardens, Rose Garden and Japanese Garden

While many people flock to Southsea for its beautiful beaches, the area is also home to some other scenic spaces – just a stone’s throw from the seafront.
Published 8th Apr 2024

I decided to explore some of Southsea’s quirky, historic and peaceful gardens including The Rock Gardens, The Rose Garden and Portsmouth Japanese Garden – all adjacent to Clarence Esplanade. I found these spots, arguably hidden gems overshadowed by the nearby beach, to rival the seafront as places to relax and take a break from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Watch the video embedded in the story to join me on a stroll through Southsea’s hidden gardens.

Here are some of Southsea's hidden gardens.

