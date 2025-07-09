A spectacular Red Arrows display will make a return to the south coast as the iconic Goodwood Festival of Speed makes a return - and will be spotted across the Hampshire skies.

The four-day motoring spectacular gets underway tomorrow (Thursday, July 10) with the Red Arrows set to perform on three of the days. They are also expected to be spotted in Hampshire and across the Solent en-route as they leave and depart from Bournemouth and take a route circling the Chichester area, as well as heading across Havant, Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight - as well as along the Solent and Chichester Harbour.

The Red Arrows

Timings are:

Thursday, July 10 - display at Goodwood at 11.45am. Route should see the Red Arrows fly over Ryde at around 11.42am then flying over Portsmouth, Havant at 11.44am, Funtington and Goodwood at 11.45am, Arundel at 12.19pm travelling over the sea past the Manhood Peninsula and Ryde at 12.28pm before flying in the direction of the Needles.

Sunday, July 13 - display at Goodwood at 12.20pm. Route should see the Red Arrows fly over Ryde at around 12.17pm then flying over Portsmouth, Havant at 12.19pm, Funtington and Goodwood at 1.20pm, Arundel at 12.55pm travelling over the sea past the Manhood Peninsula and Ryde at 1.03am before flying in the direction of the Needles.

Highlights from this year’s Festival of Speed

On-track action in previous years

Thursday kicks things off by honouring the career of a man with a life-long association with Goodwood. Derek Bell is unquestionably a Le Mans legend, winning the iconic endurance race five times between 1975-1987, a total only beaten by his regular team-mate Jacky Ickx and ‘Mr Le Mans’ Tom Kristensen.

Pagham born Derek Bell is a British racing driver. In sportscar racing, he won the Le Mans 24 hours five times, the Daytona 24 three times and the World Sportscar Championship twice. He also raced in Formula One for the Ferrari, Wheatcroft, McLaren, Surtees and Tecno teams

This July, Bell returns to Goodwood to celebrate 50 years since that first Le Mans success, driving the Mirage GR8 up the Hill before we all get to celebrate Britain’s greatest ever driver at La Sarthe when he graces the balcony at 4.20pm.

The summer of ’95 returns in full swing on Festival of Speed Friday with a moment dedicated to four-time World Superbike Champion, Carl Fogarty. Joining Fogarty will be 40 bikes and several riders of the golden period of the 1990s, recapturing the magic of Foggymania, but it’s only on the Friday when the man himself will be present on the balcony at 1.55pm.

Carl Fogarty at Bike4Life

A central component of this year’s Festival of Speed is the tremendous celebration of 75 years of the F1 World Championship, so it’s no surprise that F1 takes up a substantial portion of this year’s programme. Things start on Saturday, where the spotlight will be on the Champions. At least six World Champion drivers will take part in what is guaranteed to be a remarkable moment in front of Goodwood House, driving their Championship-winning cars into the Turning Circle.

Nigel Mansell at the 2022 Festival of Speed.

Car and driver pairings include the Lotus’ 72 and 79 driven by Emerson Fittipaldi and Mario Andretti respectively, Nigel Mansell reuniting with the Williams’ FW14B, and two McLaren victors — Alain Prost in the MP4/2B and Mika Häkkinen behind the wheel of his MP4/13.

Sir Jackie Stewart will also be represented in the line-up by the presence of the Tyrrell 003 and 006. After parking their cars up in front of the House, the drivers will be welcomed by the Duke of Richmond before being interviewed on the balcony at 2.45pm by former F1 driver Karun Chandhok.

French F1 driver and team owner Alain Prost won four Formula One World Drivers' Champion between 1987 until 2001, winning a then-record 51 races. He's worth around $100 million. | Getty Images

As for the balcony, the final day of the 2025 Festival of Speed on Sunday is reserved for four-time F1 World Champion Alain Prost. One of the greatest racing drivers of all time, Prost will climb into a McLaren MP4/4, the car with which he engaged in a fierce battle for the 1988 World Championship with team-mate Ayrton Senna. Senna prevailed that year, but memories of their great rivalry are some of the most enduring in all of F1’s 75-year history.

The chassis he’ll be driving at the Festival of Speed is the very same that he drove to victory at the 1988 Mexican, Monaco and French Grands Prix and he will guide it up the Hill before appearing on the balcony at 2.45pm.

For the full timetable of events see here: www.goodwood.com/motorsport/festival-of-speed/plan-your-day/timetable and watch the video embedded in this story for highlights of last year’s event.

Traffic is expected to be extremely busy on the A27, in Chichester and on all approaches to Goodwood, with those travelling to the event asked to follow event signs rather than their sat navs.

Multiple road closures will also be in place in the area.

These are:

New Road, Westhampnett: From the junction with Woodcote Roundabout to the junction of A285 Petworth Road

Kennel Hill, Goodwood: From the junction of Pook Lane to the junction with Selhurst Park Road:

Waterbeach Road, Strettington From the junction of New Road to the junction of New Barn Hill:

Claypit Lane & Madgwick Lane Westhampnett from the junction of New Road (Woodcote Roundabout) to the junction with Old Place Lane:

Pook Lane, Lavant from the junction with Kennel Hill to the junction of Fordwater Road:

Lower Road, East Lavant: From the junction of Fordwater Lane to the junction with Pook Lane

The 2025 Festival of Speed takes place July 10 to 13. Friday and Saturday tickets are now sold out, but Thursday and limited Sunday tickets are still available .