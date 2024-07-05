Sponge-tacular cast of SpongeBob Squarepants the Musical pay a visit to Southsea ahead of Kings Theatre show

By Kelly Brown
Published 5th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST
The cast of SpongeBob Squarepants the Musical have paid a visit to Southsea ahead of the production of their show at the Kings Theatre.

The sponge-tacular cast, who will be on stage at the theatre on July 20 and 21, visited The Blue Reef Aquarium, the promenade along the new Southsea sea defences nearby and the hovercraft and got up to all sorts of mischief and fun and games – including exploring the gift shop!

Tickets for the show and more details at: https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/spongebob-the-musical/

Pictured - Casper Horn, 16 (SpongeBob Squarepants), Stanley Pearl (Patrick), Ella Burgos, 17 (Sandy) and Jemima Rees, 14 (Patchy the Pirate)

Images by Alex Shute:

