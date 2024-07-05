The sponge-tacular cast, who will be on stage at the theatre on July 20 and 21, visited The Blue Reef Aquarium, the promenade along the new Southsea sea defences nearby and the hovercraft and got up to all sorts of mischief and fun and games – including exploring the gift shop!
Tickets for the show and more details at: https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/spongebob-the-musical/
Pictured - Casper Horn, 16 (SpongeBob Squarepants), Stanley Pearl (Patrick), Ella Burgos, 17 (Sandy) and Jemima Rees, 14 (Patchy the Pirate)
Images by Alex Shute:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.