Stockheath Common fireworks: What time does it start, do you need tickets, location, parking, weather and more
STOCKHEATH Common is all set to hold its annual fireworks display tonight.
The annual Bonfire Night event will take place in Leigh Park in just a few hours.
If you are planning on going to the display tonight, we’ve pulled together a guide of all the key information.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Where is the firework display?
The Bonfire Night event takes place on Stockheath Common in Leigh Park, Havant.
What time is the display?
Entertainment will start at 5pm and the fireworks will be set off at 7pm.
Do you need tickets?
It is free entry to the display, so you don’t need tickets for the event!
What about parking?
There is free parking at the Greywell Shopping Precinct and Tidwell Road car park.
Is alcohol allowed?
No you are not allowed to bring or consume alcohol on the site.
What is the weather like?
It is going to be cloudy this evening. With temperatures around 9C at 7pm.