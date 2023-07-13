Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tour comes to Portsmouth

Tickets for the 36-date tour for 2024 are available from tomorrow (Friday, July 14) at StrictlyTheProfessionals.com including a Portsmouth Guildhall date in May, with ticket prices starting at £40.50

The dancers are Dianne Buswell, Vito Coppola, Graziano Di Prima; Carlos Gu; Karen Hauer, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, Michelle Tsiakkos and Nancy Xu.

Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals 2024 UK Tour Dates

12 pros will be taking to the stage in Portsmouth next year

1 May Oxford: New Theatre 7.30pm

2 May Birmingham: Symphony Hall 7.30pm

3 May Birmingham: Symphony Hall 2.30pm & 7.30pm

4 May Plymouth: Pavilions 7.30pm

5 May Plymouth: Pavilions 2.30pm

7 May Sunderland: Empire Theatre 7.30pm

8 May Sunderland: Empire Theatre 7.30pm

9 May London: Palladium 7.30pm

10 May London: Palladium 7.30pm

11 May London: Palladium 2.30pm & 7.30pm

12 May Cardiff: Motorpoint Arena 2.30pm & 7.30pm

14 May Salford: Lyric Theatre 7.30pm

15 May Salford: Lyric Theatre 2.30pm & 7.30pm

16 May Liverpool: Empire Theatre 7.30pm

17 May Sheffield: City Hall 7pm

18 May Edinburgh: Playhouse 2.30pm & 7.30pm

19 May Glasgow: SEC Armadillo 2.30pm

21 May Blackpool: Opera House 7.30pm

22 May Hull: Bonus Arena 7.30pm

23 May Nottingham: Royal Centre 2.30pm & 7.30pm

24 May Brighton: Brighton Centre 7.30pm

25 May Brighton: Brighton Centre 2.30pm & 7.30pm

26 May Bournemouth: BIC 2.30pm

28 May Portsmouth: Guildhall 7.30pm

29 May Swansea: Swansea Arena 7.30pm

30 May Llandudno: Venue Cymru 7.30pm

31 May Wolverhampton: Civic Hall 7.30pm

1 June Stockton: Globe Theatre 2.30pm & 7.30pm

Expect phenomenal dance numbers, dazzling costumes, sequins, sparkles and all the feel-good Strictly magic we’ve grown to love over the years. The music will also be performed live by the production’s popular singers and band.

Jason Gilkison said: “The 2023 Tour was spectacular; we really pushed the boundaries with the choreography and as a result the show was phenomenal! We want to push that even further for 2024, with more dancers than ever before! Audiences will be blown away by the

