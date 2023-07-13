News you can trust since 1877
Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tour comes to Portsmouth

The popular Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tour will be heading to Portsmouth which will see audiences treated to a dazzling dozen amazing pros take to the stage from the popular BBC show.
By Kelly Brown
Published 13th Jul 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 11:16 BST

Tickets for the 36-date tour for 2024 are available from tomorrow (Friday, July 14) at StrictlyTheProfessionals.com including a Portsmouth Guildhall date in May, with ticket prices starting at £40.50

The dancers are Dianne Buswell, Vito Coppola, Graziano Di Prima; Carlos Gu; Karen Hauer, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, Michelle Tsiakkos and Nancy Xu.

Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals 2024 UK Tour Dates

12 pros will be taking to the stage in Portsmouth next year
    • 1 May Oxford: New Theatre 7.30pm
    • 2 May Birmingham: Symphony Hall 7.30pm
    • 3 May Birmingham: Symphony Hall 2.30pm & 7.30pm
    • 4 May Plymouth: Pavilions 7.30pm
    • 5 May Plymouth: Pavilions 2.30pm
    • 7 May Sunderland: Empire Theatre 7.30pm
    • 8 May Sunderland: Empire Theatre 7.30pm
    • 9 May London: Palladium 7.30pm
    • 10 May London: Palladium 7.30pm
    • 11 May London: Palladium 2.30pm & 7.30pm
    • 12 May Cardiff: Motorpoint Arena 2.30pm & 7.30pm
    • 14 May Salford: Lyric Theatre 7.30pm
    • 15 May Salford: Lyric Theatre 2.30pm & 7.30pm
    • 16 May Liverpool: Empire Theatre 7.30pm
    • 17 May Sheffield: City Hall 7pm
    • 18 May Edinburgh: Playhouse 2.30pm & 7.30pm
    • 19 May Glasgow: SEC Armadillo 2.30pm
    • 21 May Blackpool: Opera House 7.30pm
    • 22 May Hull: Bonus Arena 7.30pm
    • 23 May Nottingham: Royal Centre 2.30pm & 7.30pm
    • 24 May Brighton: Brighton Centre 7.30pm
    • 25 May Brighton: Brighton Centre 2.30pm & 7.30pm
    • 26 May Bournemouth: BIC 2.30pm
    • 28 May Portsmouth: Guildhall 7.30pm
    • 29 May Swansea: Swansea Arena 7.30pm
    • 30 May Llandudno: Venue Cymru 7.30pm
    • 31 May Wolverhampton: Civic Hall 7.30pm
    • 1 June Stockton: Globe Theatre 2.30pm & 7.30pm

    ALSO READ: Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire over the summer on a budget

    Expect phenomenal dance numbers, dazzling costumes, sequins, sparkles and all the feel-good Strictly magic we’ve grown to love over the years. The music will also be performed live by the production’s popular singers and band.

    Jason Gilkison said: “The 2023 Tour was spectacular; we really pushed the boundaries with the choreography and as a result the show was phenomenal! We want to push that even further for 2024, with more dancers than ever before! Audiences will be blown away by the

    skills of our Pros, as individuals and as a breathtaking ensemble. The entertainment factor will be off the scale. I can’t wait, to see you in May!”

