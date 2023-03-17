‘Songs of Home – Circles’ uses 150 light and sound orbs to create an immersive 30 minute sensory experience with a soundtrack of stores, music and lullabies from communities around the world to reflect the peacefulness found in our busy world.

On March 17 and 18 there will also be the opportunity to see live performances which interact with the installation with original music and choreography that explore the themes of identity and migration. The sentiment is close to the creators of this piece, Roxana and Peter Vilk, whose families fled from Iran and Czechoslovakia respectively. As well as being free for the general public, local schools and community groups have been participating in workshops which use, reflect on, and contribute to the soundscape of the installation.

The latest installation follows the previous success of the Museum of the Moon and the Where There is Light which both attracted thousands of visitors.

Anna Potten, Community Development Worker for Fratton Big Local, at the Songs Of Home & Circle installation in St Mary's Church. Picture: Mike Cooter (160323)

Fr Bob White, the Vicar of St Mary’s, said: ‘We are looking forward to once again sharing the wonderful space at St Mary’s with our local community and many others. We hope that all who come will find a space of reflection and peace in the busyness and challenges of our daily lives.’

The installation is open March 17 from 8pm to 9pm; March 18 from 11am to 1pm and 3pm to 7pm; March 19 from 11.30am to 2pm, with live performances on March 17 at 7pm and March 18 at 2pm and 7pm.

To book tickets visit https://orgproj.co/SOH.

The Songs Of Home & Circle installation in St Mary's Church, Fratton. Picture: Mike Cooter (160323)

Concealed speakers in the suspended lights distribute the soundtrack theoughout the installation. Picture: Mike Cooter (160323)

