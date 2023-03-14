Free entry and special offers are being offered at a range of National Lottery funded venues across the area this month between March 18 and 26 as part of a way to thanks the lottery’s players and showcase what the money raised through the National Lottery has been spent on.

Offers include a free hot drink at a Portsmouth cafe as well as free entry to a range of National Trust properties – and all you need to do is show a National Lottery ticket or scratchcard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Henley OBE, chief executive of Arts Council England and Chair of the National Lottery Forum, said: “The National Lottery Open Week offers players a fantastic opportunity to enjoy a low-cost day out at venues across the UK – from castles to nature reserves, museums to sports venues. It’s our way of saying thank you to National Lottery players who raise an incredible £30million each week for Good Causes. That funding makes a huge difference to venues and projects across the arts, sports, community and heritage sectors, funding many iconic venues, historical landmarks and other amazing days out across the UK.”

Cafe in the Park in Victoria Park, Portsmouth. Picture: The Society of St James

Most Popular

ALSO READ: The 13 biggest events in the Portsmouth area in 2023

In Hampshire, and surrounding area, the offers are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A free hot drink at SSJ’s Cafe in the Park at Victoria Park, Portsmouth on March 18. You can get your free Regular Hot Drink from the Café in the Park at the Queen's Street entrance as a thank you for the £2.4m of lottery money given to restore Victoria Park as a green oasis in the heart of Portsmouth.

Free entry for to one person to Petersfield Museum and Art Gallery from March 18 to 25. Petersfield Museum and Art Gallery tells the story of Petersfield and the surrounding villages through an excitingly diverse mix of archaeology, art, historic dress, literature, photography, poetry and social history. It is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm.

Free entry for one person to Uppark House and Gardens, South Harting from March 18 to 26. The National Trust is taking part in the open week to say thank you to all of the National Lottery Players who have helped with vital conservation work at so many of its places.

Free entry for one person at Hinton Ampner, Alresford on March 18 to 19 and 22-26. March, 22–26 March. The National Trust is taking part in the open week to say thank you to all of the National Lottery Players who have helped with vital conservation work at so many of its places.

2 for 1 entry at Winchester Cathedral on March 25 and 26. Explore Winchester Cathedral and its deep history of Kings and Queens including the Kings and Scribes exhibition, a free guided tour, and experience the Crypt with the Antony Gormley Sound II sculpture.

Free Tour and Draw session at Allen Gallery, Alton on 25 March. Bring your lottery ticket and join a free guided tour of the gallery's fascinating collection, followed by a drawing session (optional) with guidance from our team. Tea, coffee and cake is available to buy in our cafe. 11am - 12.30pm (tours start at 11am & 11.30am).

Free entry to Gilbert White's House and Gardens, Selbourne on March 18–19, 21–26. Gilbert White was an 18th Century writer and naturalist who changed the way we saw the natural world and his beautiful house and garden is available to visit. There is also a café and on site brewery. Also home of the Oates Collections telling the stories of Frank Oates 19th Century naturalist and Lawrence Oates who was part of Scott's tragic expedition to the South Pole.

Free entry to Mottisfont, Romsey from March 18 to 26. The National Trust is taking part in the open week to say thank you to all of the National Lottery Players who have helped with vital conservation work at so many of its places.

Free activity at Aldershot Military Museum on March 25 and 26 March. Visitors are able to take part in a free activity in Aldershot Military Museum's Cafe, which includes trying your hand at photo weaving, a technique used by the young people and on display in the exhibition. Additional Mini Worlds activity around the museum will also be available for children and young people. There is also free entry into the museum for children and young people (ages 5-15 years) on March 25 and 26, normal admission price (£4.50). Adult admission tickets cost £9.

Free entry to The Needles Old Battery and New Battery, Isle of Wight from March 18 to 26. The National Trust is taking part in the open week to say thank you to all of the National Lottery Players who have helped with vital conservation work at so many of its places.

Free entry to the RSPB Pulborough Brooks Nature Reserve from March 18 to 26. Pulborough Brooks has beautiful views across to the South Downs and is set in one of the richest areas for nature in the country - the Arun Valley in West Sussex. One National Lottery ticket entitles the holder, plus up to one additional adult and three accompanying children to free parking and nature trail entry.

Free entry to Petworth House and Park, Petworth from March 18 to 26. The National Trust is taking part in the open week to say thank you to all of the National Lottery Players who have helped with vital conservation work at so many of its places.

Free entry to Amberley Museum, Amberley from March 22 and 24. The museum features a narrow gauge railway, vintage vehicle demos, old buildings and exhibitions in a former chalk quarry.

Half-price drink at The Chapel Cafe at Graylingwell Chapel, Chichester on March 18, 20-25. The former hospital site has been completely transformed including the chapel with lottery funding helping with the conservation and conversion of the Chapel to create a multi-purpose community space.

Free guided walk at RSPB Pagham Harbour Nature Reserve on March 18.Get to know your birds on a two hour walk with one of the RSBP’s expert guides from 10am to midday. No need to book. Just turn up! One National Lottery ticket entitles the holder, plus up to one additional adult and three accompanying children to the free two-hour bird identification guided walk.

For full details of open week offers around the country visit the National Lottery’s website.

Uppark House is just one of the places which can be visited for free as part of the scheme