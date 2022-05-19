Motor fans from across the region will be en route for the weekly auto fix, featuring sensational supercars and cool classics.

The Summer Car Meets, which will run every Thursday from May 31 to the end of August, will take place in addition to Port Solent’s popular general car meets that take place on the second and last Sunday of each month.

Summer Car Meets will return to Port Solent this month.

The summer meets will be held from 7pm to 9.30pm at the popular Port Solent waterfront leisure destination, promising a fun-fuelled treat for motor enthusiasts during the warmer evenings.

The car meets will begin on May 31 with the two-seater convertible legend MX5 present and other scheduled events from June to August include Solent Renegades, Mustangs, Hampshire Classic Cars, Ferraris, Petroleum Spirit, and more.

Lisa Fowler, events and marketing manager at Port Solent, said: ‘Port Solent’s sensational Summer Car Meets are back and this year we have a great line-up of old favourites and stunning new sports vehicles.

‘Whether you’re a motor enthusiast or simply fancy a great evening browsing the cars on show alongside our lovely waterside location, you’re sure to have a great time.’

The Port Solent Summer Car Meets are free to attend, and there are plenty of bars and restaurants nearby to suit all tastes during the summer evenings.

Port Solent is the South’s most relaxing waterside leisure destination, offering visitors a unique atmosphere to eat, drink, shop, and unwind alongside the marina.