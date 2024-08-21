The Sunflower Art Collective held its open demonstration day on Friday, August 16 at Silver Springs Garden Centre in Titchfield. A number of people turned up try their hand at the courses run by Julie Tucker and Rachel Galpin who started the group after hearing the Ashcroft Arts Centre was potentially closing in Fareham.
The two had both previously taught at the centre and wanted to find a way to continue supporting local artists. Friday provided a taster of what people can expect from the courses that Julie and Rachel run, including a Junior Art Group (for 7-12 year olds), and Open Art Group for artists of all levels, and a Get Started in Art for beginners.
Julie, who has an extensive background in community arts, is a believer in the therapeutic power of art. She said: “Art is about empowering individuals to paint and be creative freely without judgment. To truly paint is to find oneself amidst the chaos of the world we live in.”
Another course being run is the Art of Wellbeing which is designed for people who have been struggling with mental health issues. Plans are also in place to begin a Creative Art Group for individuals with learning disabilities.
The Sunflower Art Collective are running another open day on Friday, August 23 between 11am and 1pm at Silver Springs Garden Centre.
Here are 11 fantastic pictures of the first open day:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.