The Sunflower Art Collective held its open demonstration day on Friday, August 16 at Silver Springs Garden Centre in Titchfield. A number of people turned up try their hand at the courses run by Julie Tucker and Rachel Galpin who started the group after hearing the Ashcroft Arts Centre was potentially closing in Fareham.

Julie, who has an extensive background in community arts, is a believer in the therapeutic power of art. She said: “Art is about empowering individuals to paint and be creative freely without judgment. To truly paint is to find oneself amidst the chaos of the world we live in.”

Another course being run is the Art of Wellbeing which is designed for people who have been struggling with mental health issues. Plans are also in place to begin a Creative Art Group for individuals with learning disabilities.

The Sunflower Art Collective are running another open day on Friday, August 23 between 11am and 1pm at Silver Springs Garden Centre.

