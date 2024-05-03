Family fun is promised at the charity eventPicture: Richard Ponter

This super event will take place on the May 6 and will run from 10.15am to 3.30pm at Cams Mill pub, Fareham where for a small donation you will be given a 10 minute ride in one of the many supercars available. There will also be face painting, glitter tattoos and a raffle so make sure to come along for a thrill filled day for all of the family.

A Driving Force is a biennial charity event that aims to raise thousands for armed forces charities. Since 2012, they have raised over a quarter of a million for these charities. At the last event, in 2022, they raised an astonishing £173,000.

This year they are raising money for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, hoping to raise an enormous £120,000. The charity works to provide practical welfare, health, and emotional and financial support services for the UK military's serving personnel and veterans and their families.