Supercar event set to take place at Cams Mill to raise money for an armed forces charity
This super event will take place on the May 6 and will run from 10.15am to 3.30pm at Cams Mill pub, Fareham where for a small donation you will be given a 10 minute ride in one of the many supercars available. There will also be face painting, glitter tattoos and a raffle so make sure to come along for a thrill filled day for all of the family.
A Driving Force is a biennial charity event that aims to raise thousands for armed forces charities. Since 2012, they have raised over a quarter of a million for these charities. At the last event, in 2022, they raised an astonishing £173,000.
This year they are raising money for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, hoping to raise an enormous £120,000. The charity works to provide practical welfare, health, and emotional and financial support services for the UK military's serving personnel and veterans and their families.
A Driving Force was set up by two ex-serving members of HM Forces; Benn Laidler MBE and Steve Shaw MA, FCILT, CMCIPD. Together, they realised that all military personnel and their families need and deserve support after traumatic life changing injuries or loss.
