The American legend will join the Levellers, Seth Lakeman, Tony Christie and many more at this year's Wickham Festival. The popular annual event runs from August 1-4.

The Detroit-born singer will top the bill on the Friday night when she will be belting out hits including Devil Gate Drive, Can the Can, 48 Crash, She’s in Love with You and the Wild One.

It will be the first time the superstar has played the Wickham Festival and her appearance is a real coup for organiser and Gosport council leader Peter Chegwyn.

Chegwyn said: “We are thrilled to have landed one of the biggest names in rock music. Suzi is an absolute legend in the industry with a huge catalogue of hits and the reaction to the announcement has been overwhelming. We have had so many positive comments and ticket sales have soared with people wanting to see a real icon who is still a major force. Even at 73 her voice is still strong and she has incredible energy on stage.

Crowds flocked to Wickham festival last year despite stormy conditions.

“She recently played the London Palladium and is flying back from a series of major gigs in Germany to play at the Wickham Festival and I know our fans are in for a real treat. It is great to have a new name on the bill alongside some old friends in the Levellers and Ferocious Dog who will be a powerful double act for the Saturday night.

“We have a really good mix this year. We have traditional folk favourites like Seth Lakeman, The Men They Couldn’t Hang and Skipinnish plus the high octane energy of Tankus the Henge and the madness of John Otway. On the Saturday, we also have an exciting composite band Dream in Colours featuring the likes of Steve Knightley (Show of Hands), Johnny Kalsi (Dhol Foundation), Bennet Cervan (Troublenotes) and Eliza Marshall (Ranagri).”

More acts are still set to be announced for the returning summer event.

He added: “We still have other big names to announce so we are looking forward to another top quality event albeit on a different site. After the problems with mud last year, we have responded to fans’ feedback and are moving the arena to the other side of Winchester Road where the motorhomes were previously parked.

“That field is flatter and has much better drainage so it will enable us to provide a much better festival experience whatever the weather.

“And the key thing is that the laid-back atmosphere will remain the same because that brings people back year after year along with the great music. All our Wickham favourites will remain - two main stage Big Tops, a host of smaller venues, late night comedy, storytelling; dance displays, music workshops, a traditional crafts fayre; real ales festival and the usual wide range of attractions for children plus much more.”

