Swanmore Fete: A day of family fun - here is when it is, where and how much it costs

A fantastic summer fete will be taking place in Swanmore next month – here is what you can expect from the event.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 14:48 BST

New Road Recreation Ground will be hosting a family fun day which is taking place on July 8 from midday onwards and the afternoon will be packed with family fun and activities including a dog show, a mobile farm, games, a food court and bar and a variety of stalls.

There will also be numerous cars and motorbikes for petrol heads as well as a world war two Spitfire fly past which will leave everyone in awe. The event is being organised by Meon Valley Lions Club which is holding fundraising events for the community and they also try and help as many people in the local area as possible.

Swanmore fete will be taking place next month.Swanmore fete will be taking place next month.
    Entry to the summer fete will cost £2 per person and under 12’s can go in for free.

