Phoenix Rehoming: Shaun the cat ready for home after generous donations pay vet bill
Shaun the cat was taken in by Phoenix Rehoming, which is a Hampshire-based animal charity, after he was believed to have spent the majority of his lifetime without a home. The charity allocated him to a foster home where it quickly became clear that he was experiencing pain in his mouth and when his foster mum looked it was obvious that he needed vet treatment straight away. His mouth was highly inflamed, he had broken canine teeth and there appeared to be an infection – but the vet bills cost the charity £724.10 which is a big chunk of money.
The News published the story that the charity was hoping that people’s generosity could help them fund the bill and to everyone at the charity’s surprise, people stepped up and helped.
Shaun’s vet bill has been covered by those who saw the story and donated, and the charity is now hoping to find him his forever home where the eight-year-old cat can grow old.
A trustee of the charity, Sophie Close, said: ‘Our famous Shaun The Cat has been through a lot since coming into our care, having to have dental surgery and vet visits but is now ready for his forever home.
‘Shaun’s vet bill has now been covered in full by a number of generous donations following the article.’
As a result of never having a loving owner, he is still learning the comfort of human touch but he has come a long way on his journey of this.
For this reason Shaun will need someone who has experience with cats and understanding cats behaviour, as well as someone who will accept that he is unlikely to be a lap cat immediately. He needs to have plenty of places he can hide or feel safe. Shaun takes time to trust but has so much love to give he just needs the right home to live to his full potential.