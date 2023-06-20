Shaun the cat was taken in by Phoenix Rehoming, which is a Hampshire-based animal charity, after he was believed to have spent the majority of his lifetime without a home. The charity allocated him to a foster home where it quickly became clear that he was experiencing pain in his mouth and when his foster mum looked it was obvious that he needed vet treatment straight away. His mouth was highly inflamed, he had broken canine teeth and there appeared to be an infection – but the vet bills cost the charity £724.10 which is a big chunk of money.

The News published the story that the charity was hoping that people’s generosity could help them fund the bill and to everyone at the charity’s surprise, people stepped up and helped.

Shaun the beautiful black cat has been taken in by Phoenix Rehoming Charity - it is believed that he has never seen a loving home and he needed emergency vet care.

A trustee of the charity, Sophie Close, said: ‘Our famous Shaun The Cat has been through a lot since coming into our care, having to have dental surgery and vet visits but is now ready for his forever home.

‘Shaun’s vet bill has now been covered in full by a number of generous donations following the article.’

Shaun the Cat is now looking for his forever home after donations paid his emergency vet bill.

