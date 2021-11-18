Take a sneak peak look at what to expect from the We Shine Portsmouth festival

The long awaited event kicks off today and will run through to Saturday.

Originally announced in 2019 and due to take place in 2020, it was postponed due to the pandemic.

It will feature a number of spectacular works of art involving lights – as well as a number of murals dotted around the city.

The News sent our head of video Habibur Rahman down to get capture a first look of the festival, you can see his pictures from the Rainbow in the Dark/ Enlightened Avenue works in Victoria Park in our gallery below.

Are you excited for We Shine Portsmouth? Let us know!

1. We Shine Portsmouth Set up being built for Rainbow in the Dark/ Enlightened Avenue in Victoria Park, Portsmouth on 17th November 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

