Joanna’s was one of a number of clubs in Southsea clustered together along South Parade known for its lively atmosphere and being a hub for locals, as well as for Royal Navy personnel, before it eventually closed in 2004.

And now the clock is being turned back to celebrate the club thanks to free exhibition called The Whispers from the Dancefloor at Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery which has been curated by Downtown Pompey, and funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Described as a love letter to Portsmouth’s night life, it focuses predominantly on the 1980s and features a mini dancefloor and make up area.

Watch the video embedded in this story see see a peak of what it has to offer

A spokesperson for the museum explained: “The exhibition brings the energy of late 20th century clubbing, blending performance, interactive technology, and archival treasures to explore how nightlife became a powerful force for freedom of expression and social change.

“Marking 20 years since Joanna’s closed its doors, we celebrate its legacy as a hub of creativity, activism, and community. Through workshops and interviews with past club-goers, we uncover untold stories and reflect on Portsmouth’s evolving cultural scene—from the loss of iconic venues to the rise of new voices.

“Join us as we relive the electric atmosphere of Joanna’s being the downtown of its time, to explore its lasting impact on social and LGBTQIA+ issues – then and now.”

The exhibition runs until June 2026.

