The band performed songs from their new album This Life alongside well-beloved classics like “Shine” and “You and Me” at St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton on Saturday, June 1.

The This Life On Tour sees trio - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – play 41 dates across 15 cities around the UK and Ireland joined on the tour by very special guest, Olly Murs.

Take That are set to return to the venue for another show tonight (Sunday, June 2.)

Here is the band’s setlist from last night’s gig:

Keep Your Head Up

Windows

Giants

Days I Hate Myself

Everything Changes

Sure

Shine

A Million Love Songs

I Found Heaven

Pray

Forever Love (Gary Barlow song)

Clementine (Mark Owen song)

Speak Without Words (Howard Donald song)

Patience

The Flood

Get Ready for It

March of the Hopeful

Brand New Sun

This Life

Greatest Day

These Days

Time and Time Again

Relight My Fire (Dan Hartman cover)

One More Word

Hold Up a Light

Back for Good

You and Me

Never Forget

Rule the World

