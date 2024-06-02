The band performed songs from their new album This Life alongside well-beloved classics like “Shine” and “You and Me” at St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton on Saturday, June 1.
The This Life On Tour sees trio - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – play 41 dates across 15 cities around the UK and Ireland joined on the tour by very special guest, Olly Murs.
Take That are set to return to the venue for another show tonight (Sunday, June 2.)
Here is the band’s setlist from last night’s gig:
- Keep Your Head Up
- Windows
- Giants
- Days I Hate Myself
- Everything Changes
- Sure
- Shine
- A Million Love Songs
- I Found Heaven
- Pray
- Forever Love (Gary Barlow song)
- Clementine (Mark Owen song)
- Speak Without Words (Howard Donald song)
- Patience
- The Flood
- Get Ready for It
- March of the Hopeful
- Brand New Sun
- This Life
- Greatest Day
- These Days
- Time and Time Again
- Relight My Fire (Dan Hartman cover)
- One More Word
- Hold Up a Light
- Back for Good
- You and Me
- Never Forget
- Rule the World
Here are 20 wonderful pictures from last night’s Take That gig:
