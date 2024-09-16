Taste of Wickham delights crowds - in pictures

By Kelly Brown
Published 16th Sep 2024, 22:39 GMT
Crowds flocked to Wickham on Sunday (September 15) to enjoy a fantastic event celebrating the village, what it has to offer and some family fun.

The free Taste of Wickham Festival featured family entertainment, local produce, street food, handmade crafts and gifts, food demonstrations, history talks, community stalls, craft bars, buskers, dancing and live music.

There were more than 75 stalls; a children's zone featuring enjoy giant bubble shows, free arts and crafts activities, storytelling, face painting and small fair rides; live music and dancing; demonstration and talks; a French zone and an Alice in Wonderland themed adventure trail around the village.

Pictured: Sausages served by Ann Stevens from Meon Valley Lions Club Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

1. Taste of Wickham Festival

Pictured: Sausages served by Ann Stevens from Meon Valley Lions Club Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Pictured: Aerial view of the Festival Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

2. Taste of Wickham Festival

Pictured: Aerial view of the Festival Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Pictured: The fun of the fair Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

3. Taste of Wickham Festival

Pictured: The fun of the fair Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Pictured: Abby and Tom Perry with dog Grayson Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

4. Taste of Wickham Festival

Pictured: Abby and Tom Perry with dog Grayson Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice