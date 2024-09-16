The free Taste of Wickham Festival featured family entertainment, local produce, street food, handmade crafts and gifts, food demonstrations, history talks, community stalls, craft bars, buskers, dancing and live music.
There were more than 75 stalls; a children's zone featuring enjoy giant bubble shows, free arts and crafts activities, storytelling, face painting and small fair rides; live music and dancing; demonstration and talks; a French zone and an Alice in Wonderland themed adventure trail around the village.
