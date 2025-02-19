Ten brilliant pictures from the silent disco at Groundlings Theatre this half term

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 19th Feb 2025, 12:13 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 12:14 BST

The popular half-term Silent Disco made a return the Groundlings Theatre this week with youngsters being given the chance to dance the day away - in complete silence!

Using state-of-the-art headphones, music for all-ages was played allowing everyone to have their own disco to whatever music they preferred from a choice of three channels.

The 60 minutes sessions took place yesterday (Tuesday, February 19) and today. Details at: https://groundlings.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173661566

See our picture gallery:

The McGinty family. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (180225-46)

1. Half-term silent disco at the Groundlings Theatre

The McGinty family. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (180225-46) | Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Half-term silent disco at the Groundlings Theatre, Portsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (180225-48)

2. Half-term silent disco at the Groundlings Theatre

Half-term silent disco at the Groundlings Theatre, Portsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (180225-48) | Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Half-term silent disco at the Groundlings Theatre, Portsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (180225-44)

3. Half-term silent disco at the Groundlings Theatre

Half-term silent disco at the Groundlings Theatre, Portsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (180225-44) | Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Half-term silent disco at the Groundlings Theatre, Portsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (180225-42)

4. Half-term silent disco at the Groundlings Theatre

Half-term silent disco at the Groundlings Theatre, Portsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (180225-42) | Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthGroundlings Theatre
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice