Seven planets are to be visible this week for the last time until 2040 - here are the UK’s Dark Sky Discovery Sites where you can get the best view.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven planets - Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Venus, Neptune, Mercury, and Saturn - will be visible together in the night sky on February 28.

It is set to be the last time the seven planets will be visible simultaneously until 2040 and you are in with a chance of catching the planetary parade just after sunset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Mercury, Venus, Jupiter and Mars will be visible to the naked eye, Saturn will be more difficult to see and a telescope will be needed to view Uranus and Neptune.

astrosystem - stock.adobe.com

Dark Sky Discovery Sites are areas which provide good views of the sky, away from direct streetlighting, and are accessible to everyone and these are the best places from which to view the stars.

In Hampshire there are are number Dark Sky Discovery Sites, many of which are close to Portsmouth.

The are:

Buriton Village Green: High Street in Buriton, near Petersfield

Butser Hill: Queen Elizabeth Country Park, near Clanfield

Harting Down: On B2141, South Harting, near Petersfield

Old Winchester Hill: Near Meonstoke. Carpark is Droxford Road, GU32 1HW

For more details visit www.southdowns.gov.uk/dark-night-skies/where-to-stargaze/