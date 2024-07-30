Splash parks are ideal for summer funSplash parks are ideal for summer fun
Splash parks are ideal for summer fun

The best splash parks and open air pools in Portsmouth and across Hampshire

By Kelly Brown
Published 18th May 2023, 11:48 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 11:31 BST
With the weather heating up families are expected to flock to our area’s splash parks and outdoor swimming areas.

Yes we know we have the sea on our doorstep, but these fantastic splash parks and pools are fantastic for families with little ones as well as those unable to get to the coast. On top of these are there also some great adventure play areas in the city, and if you are happy to travel further afield, aqua parks in the New Forest as well.

Not all of them are always open – but for those of you looking for a splash about to cool off, take a look at some of our favourites:

The splash park is next to Hilsea Lido and play area. It is open until Sept 18 seven days a week from 11am to 6pm. Free entry.

1. Hilsea Jubilee Splash Park

The splash park is next to Hilsea Lido and play area. It is open until Sept 18 seven days a week from 11am to 6pm. Free entry.Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Lee-on-the-Solent splash park near to the Beach Road carpark is in a perfect spot right by the beach making it the perfect location to visit in the summer. It also has a park nearby. It opened on 6 May and is open each day from 10am to 7pm. Free entry.

2. Lee-on-the-Solent Splash Park

Lee-on-the-Solent splash park near to the Beach Road carpark is in a perfect spot right by the beach making it the perfect location to visit in the summer. It also has a park nearby. It opened on 6 May and is open each day from 10am to 7pm. Free entry.Photo: -

Photo Sales
Gosport Splash Park near Pebble Beach Car Park at Stokes Bay, Gosport is currently closed for essential maintenance. However when open the free facility is open daily from 10am to 7pm.

3. Gosport Splash Park

Gosport Splash Park near Pebble Beach Car Park at Stokes Bay, Gosport is currently closed for essential maintenance. However when open the free facility is open daily from 10am to 7pm.Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Southsea splash park can be found on Clarence Esplanade and is perfect for families with grassy areas to spread out on as well as the splash areas. It will be open until September 18 every day from 10.30am to 6pm. Free entry.

4. Southsea Splash Park

Southsea splash park can be found on Clarence Esplanade and is perfect for families with grassy areas to spread out on as well as the splash areas. It will be open until September 18 every day from 10.30am to 6pm. Free entry.Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthHampshireNew Forest