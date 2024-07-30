Yes we know we have the sea on our doorstep, but these fantastic splash parks and pools are fantastic for families with little ones as well as those unable to get to the coast. On top of these are there also some great adventure play areas in the city, and if you are happy to travel further afield, aqua parks in the New Forest as well.
Not all of them are always open – but for those of you looking for a splash about to cool off, take a look at some of our favourites:
1. Hilsea Jubilee Splash Park
The splash park is next to Hilsea Lido and play area. It is open until Sept 18 seven days a week from 11am to 6pm. Free entry.Photo: Contributed
2. Lee-on-the-Solent Splash Park
Lee-on-the-Solent splash park near to the Beach Road carpark is in a perfect spot right by the beach making it the perfect location to visit in the summer. It also has a park nearby. It opened on 6 May and is open each day from 10am to 7pm. Free entry.Photo: -
3. Gosport Splash Park
Gosport Splash Park near Pebble Beach Car Park at Stokes Bay, Gosport is currently closed for essential maintenance. However when open the free facility is open daily from 10am to 7pm.Photo: Sarah Standing
4. Southsea Splash Park
Southsea splash park can be found on Clarence Esplanade and is perfect for families with grassy areas to spread out on as well as the splash areas. It will be open until September 18 every day from 10.30am to 6pm. Free entry.Photo: Contributed