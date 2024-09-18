The Darkness announce new UK tour - including a date at the Portsmouth Guildhall

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 18th Sep 2024, 14:33 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2024, 17:22 BST
Rock band The Darkness will be heading to Portsmouth as part of a new UK tour.

The band, known for songs such as I Believe in a Thing Called Love and Love is Only a Feeling, will be heading to the Portsmouth Guildhall on March 25 2025 as part of a 17-date UK tour.

SIMON EMMETT

The Darkness have announced a new album and a UK tour, as well as the lead track on the album, ‘The Longest Kiss’.

The artist presale will go live at 10am on Wednesday, September 25 and general sale tickets for all dates will go on sale at 10am on Friday, September 27 on Ticketmaster.

See here for ticket information and full details of the tour.

Full list of dates:

March 7, 2025 - Regents Theatre, Ipswich

March 8, 2025 - New Theatre, Oxford

March 9, 2025 - Arena, Swansea

March 11, 2025 - G Live, Guildford

March 12, 2025 - Connexin Arena, Kingston Upon Hull

March 14, 2025 - Mountford Hall, Liverpool

March 15, 2025 - Wolverhampton Civic Hall

March 17, 2025 - York Barbican, York

March 18, 2025 - Usher Hall, Edinburgh

March 20, 2025 - The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

March 21, 2025 - City Hall, Newcastle

March 22, 2025 - O2 Apollo Manchester

March 24, 2025 - Beacon Theatre, Bristol

March 25, 2025 - Portsmouth Guildhall

March 27, 2025 - De Montford Hall, Leicester

March 28, 2025 - Cambridge Corn Exchange

March 29, 2025 - OVO Arena Wembley, London

For more details visit https://www.thedarknesslive.com/tour-dates/

