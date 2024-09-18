The Darkness announce new UK tour - including a date at the Portsmouth Guildhall
The band, known for songs such as I Believe in a Thing Called Love and Love is Only a Feeling, will be heading to the Portsmouth Guildhall on March 25 2025 as part of a 17-date UK tour.
The Darkness have announced a new album and a UK tour, as well as the lead track on the album, ‘The Longest Kiss’.
The artist presale will go live at 10am on Wednesday, September 25 and general sale tickets for all dates will go on sale at 10am on Friday, September 27 on Ticketmaster.
March 7, 2025 - Regents Theatre, Ipswich
March 8, 2025 - New Theatre, Oxford
March 9, 2025 - Arena, Swansea
March 11, 2025 - G Live, Guildford
March 12, 2025 - Connexin Arena, Kingston Upon Hull
March 14, 2025 - Mountford Hall, Liverpool
March 15, 2025 - Wolverhampton Civic Hall
March 17, 2025 - York Barbican, York
March 18, 2025 - Usher Hall, Edinburgh
March 20, 2025 - The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
March 21, 2025 - City Hall, Newcastle
March 22, 2025 - O2 Apollo Manchester
March 24, 2025 - Beacon Theatre, Bristol
March 25, 2025 - Portsmouth Guildhall
March 27, 2025 - De Montford Hall, Leicester
March 28, 2025 - Cambridge Corn Exchange
March 29, 2025 - OVO Arena Wembley, London
For more details visit https://www.thedarknesslive.com/tour-dates/
