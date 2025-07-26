The popular event had been held at Stansted Park for a number of years, but this summer the three-day spectacular has moved to a new venue Wickham which had served as a boarding school for more than 150 years.

The show features more than 170 stands showcasing the latest in specialist plants, garden and home accessories, art, design, sculpture, fashion, toys, and a variety of delightful food and wines in the Country Food marquee. The show is in support of many local small businesses from the surrounding area with unique items not found on the high street.

Apart from shopping, the show offers other exciting attractions. Gardening expert Paul Slater is on hand daily to answer your plant-related questions and will present a talk every day on ‘Small Space, Big Impact!’ demonstrating how compact gardens can thrive.

Yesterday (Friday, July 25), Maddy Thomson, a consultant nurse in palliative medicine, gave will talk about the importance of outside spaces to well-being, while today (Saturday, July 26) entomologist Dr Ian Bedford hosts a ‘Pest Clinic’ to help identify any bug samples. He will also give a talk titled ‘Wasps – Friends or Foe’, wasps are those yellow and black striped flying bugs that invade our picnics and deliver painful stings if we annoy them.

Tomorrow (Sunday, July 27) Sammie Venn from Soul Warriors will present ‘The Healing Garden’, how Sound & Nature restore Body, Mind & Soul.

The show offers many activities for the whole family, including a ‘Giant Tombola’ with fantastic prizes donated by exhibitors and the opportunity to hang a wish or memory on the ‘Allium Sculpture’ created by Bill Moulton-Day, in support of the show’s chosen charity, Winchester Hospice. Kids can enjoy fun with entertainer Crazee Hazee, who is teaching circus skills and present his hilarious Punch and Judy shows, along with toddler rides, a giant slide, and bouncy castles.

Ongoing artisan demonstrations along with musical entertainment from ‘Dawn Gracie’ and ‘The Jazz Trio,’ who will serenade guests with nostalgic tunes. And don’t miss the thrilling aerial displays from Huxley Birds of Prey.

Rookesbury Park can be found at off Southwick Road in Wickham, Po17 6HT. Tickets cost: Adults £12, Concessions £10, Child £5 (4yrs and under), Family £32 (2 adults & up to 4 children), with pre booking offering a 15 per cent discount at https://www.thegardenshows.com/buy-tickets/.

1 . The Garden Show The Garden Show took place on Friday, July 25, 2025, at their new location in Rookesbury Park, Wickham. Picture: Sarah Standing (250725-956) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2 . The Garden Show Pictured is: Kerri Williams of The Seaside Jungle Co. Picture: Sarah Standing (250725-964) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3 . The Garden Show The Garden Show took place on Friday, July 25, 2025, at their new location in Rookesbury Park, Wickham. Picture: Sarah Standing (250725-960) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

4 . The Garden Show Lots of buy at The Garden Show Picture: Sarah Standing (250725-972) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales