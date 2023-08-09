AK11’, which is what it is currently code-named, was first constructed in 1984 for use in a theme park, and is a direct predecessor to the railway’s stalwart locomotive - ‘Jack’.

The engine was ‘worse for wear’ when the locomotive was offered to the Trust by owners Thorpe Park Resorts and it has required a full rebuild, which was funded by the Trust, at the Ross-on-Wye workshops of its original builders.

The Hayling Light Railway Trust has welcomed a new diesel locomotive.

