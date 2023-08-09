News you can trust since 1877
The Hayling Light Railway Trust welcomes new AK11 diesel locomotive

A restored locomotive has been added to the fleet of The Hayling Light Railway Trust.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Aug 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read

The Hayling Light Railway Trust recently acquired a mile long narrow gauge line from commercial interests and it has now officially got its first ‘new’ diesel locomotive.

AK11’, which is what it is currently code-named, was first constructed in 1984 for use in a theme park, and is a direct predecessor to the railway’s stalwart locomotive - ‘Jack’.

The engine was ‘worse for wear’ when the locomotive was offered to the Trust by owners Thorpe Park Resorts and it has required a full rebuild, which was funded by the Trust, at the Ross-on-Wye workshops of its original builders.

The Hayling Light Railway Trust has welcomed a new diesel locomotive.
    After successfully completing trials, the locomotive has entered regular passenger service and is now waiting to be ceremonially named at the Eastoke Corner headquarters – but the name currently remains a secret.

    For more information, click here.