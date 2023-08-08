Traffic in Portsmouth: Eastney Road reopens two weeks early following gas works
Engineers from gas distribution network SGN has been working in Eastney Road since the end of June to replace a section of leaking metal gas main with new plastic pipe, which is designed to last for 80 years.
The project was due to take up to eight weeks but it has been completed in six weeks.
SGN worked with Portsmouth City Council before the project began on site to approve changes to traffic management and permits had to be organised.
With SGN’s work complete in this area, Colas were able to carry out their planned road resurfacing work within SGN’s road closure earlier than planned.
Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Cabinet Member for Transport at Portsmouth City Council, said: “The successful and early completion of the gas works on Eastney Road are a testament to the power of partnership and the resilience of our local residents and businesses during the disruptions. Working together, the council, SGN, and Colas have surpassed expectations by finishing ahead of schedule, ensuring smooth traffic flow before the upcoming Victorious Festival. Heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in making this achievement possible.”
Dek Gosden, Engineering Manager at SGN, said: “We’ve been working to repair leaks on the old metal gas main in Eastney Road for quite some time and I’m pleased we’ve been able to work with Portsmouth City Council to replace it with new plastic pipe. I’m delighted our team has been able to complete our work ahead of schedule.”