The project was due to take up to eight weeks but it has been completed in six weeks.

SGN worked with Portsmouth City Council before the project began on site to approve changes to traffic management and permits had to be organised.

The engineers that worked on the repairs in Eastney Road.

With SGN’s work complete in this area, Colas were able to carry out their planned road resurfacing work within SGN’s road closure earlier than planned.

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Cabinet Member for Transport at Portsmouth City Council, said: “The successful and early completion of the gas works on Eastney Road are a testament to the power of partnership and the resilience of our local residents and businesses during the disruptions. Working together, the council, SGN, and Colas have surpassed expectations by finishing ahead of schedule, ensuring smooth traffic flow before the upcoming Victorious Festival. Heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in making this achievement possible.”