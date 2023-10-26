News you can trust since 1877
The Portsmouth Museum has held numerous Halloween events this half term

Families have had the chance to explore The Portsmouth Museum which has been offering scary activities this half term.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Oct 2023, 15:33 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 15:35 BST

There was 'spooktacular' fun had by all at The Portsmouth Museum from which has invited youngsters to attend a number of spooky fun this half term.

The museum is hosting events from October 21 to 31 and youngsters have turned up in their scariest costumes to claim a trick or treat prize.

Activities taking place until October 31 include a Halloween Trail from 10am-5pm costing £2 per person and creepy crafts each day between 10am and midday, costing £2 per person. There will also be the chance to explore its Haunted Galleries from 10am-5pm which is free and a Halloween Disco Daily from 1pm-4pm which is also free.

Here are 9 images from the spooky fun so far this week:

Dress to Distress at Portsmouth Museum. Photos by Matthew Clark

1. Dress to Distress at Portsmouth Museum

Photo: Matthew Clark

Dress to Distress at Portsmouth Museum. Photos by Matthew Clark

2. Dress to Distress at Portsmouth Museum

Photo: Matthew Clark

Carole Hartis & the Purdy family at the Dress to Distress at Portsmouth Museum. Photos by Matthew Clark

3. Dress to Distress at Portsmouth Museum

Photo: Matthew Clark

Arachi family at the Dress to Distress at Portsmouth Museum. Photos by Matthew Clark

4. Dress to Distress at Portsmouth Museum

Photo: Matthew Clark

