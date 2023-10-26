The museum is hosting events from October 21 to 31 and youngsters have turned up in their scariest costumes to claim a trick or treat prize.

Activities taking place until October 31 include a Halloween Trail from 10am-5pm costing £2 per person and creepy crafts each day between 10am and midday, costing £2 per person. There will also be the chance to explore its Haunted Galleries from 10am-5pm which is free and a Halloween Disco Daily from 1pm-4pm which is also free.