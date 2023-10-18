October half term is always a spooktacular time for all the family – but sometimes it can be difficult to come up with ideas for things to do to keep everyone entertained.
Here we look at 11 fantastic things – some free and some paid for – which you can enjoy as some inspiration!
1. Pumpkin Picking and carving
There are so many fantastic places to go pumpkin picking including Steve Harris Farms in Titchfield, Rogate Pumpkin Patch and Stoke Farm Shop in Hayling Island - to name a few! Afterwards you can enjoy making your own Halloween creations. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson
2. All the fun of the Pier
Fabulous fun can be found at both Clarence Pier and South Parade Pier this half term with the arcades open at both as well as a selection of eateries. The Putt Hutt indoor adventure golf course is also well worth a visit! Meanwhile, over on Hayling Island the Funland Hayling Island Fright Night Fireworks take place on October 21, 24, 26 and 28 with fantastic halloween fun rounded off by a spectacular fireworks display each night. The ticket price is £16 per person, which you can book in advance. which will give you access to the park, an unlimited ride wristband for use on the rides through out the evening and entry to all mazes. Photo: Sarah Standing
3. Dress to Distress at Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery
There will be some 'spooktacular' fun for all-ages activities at the museum from October 21 to 31 with youngsters invited to visit in their scariest costume and claim a trick or treat prize. Activities include a Halloween Trail from 10am-5pm costing £2 per person. Leisure Card holders free. There will be Creepy Crafts each day between 10am and midday costing £2 per person. Leisure Card holders free. There will also be the chance to explore its Haunted Galleries from 10am-5pm which is free and a Halloween Disco
Daily from 1pm-4pm which is also free. Photo: Visit Portsmouth
4. Autum walks
There is nothing better than a fantastic autumn walk with all the family - and we are blessed with so many to choose from in the area, including a visit to Queen Elizabeth Country Park just off the A3 north of Clanfield which also has cycle trails, a park, an obstacle course and (of course) a cafe. Photo: SDNPA