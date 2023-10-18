2 . All the fun of the Pier

Fabulous fun can be found at both Clarence Pier and South Parade Pier this half term with the arcades open at both as well as a selection of eateries. The Putt Hutt indoor adventure golf course is also well worth a visit! Meanwhile, over on Hayling Island the Funland Hayling Island Fright Night Fireworks take place on October 21, 24, 26 and 28 with fantastic halloween fun rounded off by a spectacular fireworks display each night. The ticket price is £16 per person, which you can book in advance. which will give you access to the park, an unlimited ride wristband for use on the rides through out the evening and entry to all mazes. Photo: Sarah Standing