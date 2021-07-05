The return of the Festival of Speed

Goodwood Festival of Speed (Credit: Jayson Fong)

Held in the beautiful parkland surrounding Goodwood House, it’s motorsport’s ultimate summer garden party and an intoxicating celebration of the world’s most glamorous sport.

This year’s theme of ‘The Maestros – Motorsports Great All-Rounders’ is Goodwood’s salute to those in the automotive world, not just drivers and riders, but teams and manufacturers, who never allowed themselves to be bound to any one discipline through their careers.

Not only will the famous Hillclimb take place throughout all four days, fans will also be able to get up close and personal with their favourite Formula 1 teams and with some of the sport’s top drivers, including the already confirmed Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris. Get your autograph books and selfie sticks ready!

Goodwood’s technology and innovation pavilion – Future Lab – will be bigger and better than ever before. Packed with interactive content to inspire everyone from experienced industry audiences to younger attendees, it will give you a glimpse into the future of the automotive world, as well as many other aspects of life too.

Mark Webber, former F1 Driver & 2015 WEC Champion, said: “We’ve got kids, we’ve got grandad here, mum and dad... It’s the best event in the world and I don’t know who’s second, but it’s a long, long way behind.”