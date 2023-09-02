News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Things To Do: 12 lovely pictures of people enjoying the first day of Gosport Sunset Festival

Music-lovers enjoyed the sun and sounds at Gosport Sunset Festival.
By Freddie Webb
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 14:28 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 14:28 BST

The three-day event is rounding off the summer and people flocked to enjoy the first day of festivities. It started yesterday at Walpole Park in Walpole Road, and will run until Sunday.

The free-to-attend festival was supported by Gosport Borough Council. Around 20 bands were lined up by organisers Magic Bus Events.

MORE LIKE THIS: Fast Trains will be arriving at The Wedgewood Rooms

These included Oasish, Stereotonics, Forever Queen, Foo Fighterz, Abba's Angels, Reactor 1, Brit Pop Revolution, Mimi Rae, Daniel Wakeford and Island City. Visitors tucked in to the street food on offer.

The festival runs between 10.30am-10pm today, and 11am-6pm tomorrow.

Councillor Peter Chegwyn, leader of Gosport Borough Council, said: “This event promises to be one of the highlights of the programme of free local summer events held or supported by the council. It's free to get in, on all three days. As well as plenty of live music there will be lots more going on."

Gosport Sunset Festival in Walpole Park, Gosport on Friday, September 1. Picture: Sarah Standing (010923-7821).

1. Gosport Sunset Festival

Gosport Sunset Festival in Walpole Park, Gosport on Friday, September 1. Picture: Sarah Standing (010923-7821). Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Pictured is: Katherine Wingate, owner of Kathy's Seaside Treats Bakery in Lee-on-the-Solent. Picture: Sarah Standing (010923-7814)

2. Gosport Sunset Festival

Pictured is: Katherine Wingate, owner of Kathy's Seaside Treats Bakery in Lee-on-the-Solent. Picture: Sarah Standing (010923-7814) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Pictured is: Gosport Sunset Festival organisers (l-r) Jez Gaskin and John Seymour. Picture: Sarah Standing (010923-7817).

3. Gosport Sunset Festival

Pictured is: Gosport Sunset Festival organisers (l-r) Jez Gaskin and John Seymour. Picture: Sarah Standing (010923-7817). Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Pictured is: Restless performing at the festival. Picture: Sarah Standing (010923-7808)

4. Gosport Sunset Festival

Pictured is: Restless performing at the festival. Picture: Sarah Standing (010923-7808) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page